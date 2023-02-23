Editor's Note
Scammers Are Impersonating Rolling Stone Reporters on Social Media and Asking Artists for Money
Rolling Stone and its journalists will never ask for payment in exchange for a profile or review in our publications. How to report these incidents.
We have been made aware of attempted scams taking place over social media. Rolling Stone and its journalists will never ask for payment in exchange for a profile or review in our publications. For questions or to report an incident, please contact tips@rollingstone.com