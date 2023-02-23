fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Editor's Note

Scammers Are Impersonating Rolling Stone Reporters on Social Media and Asking Artists for Money

Rolling Stone and its journalists will never ask for payment in exchange for a profile or review in our publications. How to report these incidents.
rolling stone

We have been made aware of attempted scams taking place over social media.  Rolling Stone and its journalists will never ask for payment in exchange for a profile or review in our publications.   For questions or to report an incident, please contact tips@rollingstone.com

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Richard Belzer, Extraordinarily Smart-Ass as a Comic and a TV Cop, Dies at 78

Kellie Pickler’s Husband Kyle Jacobs Identified as Man Found Dead at Singer’s House

Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Poses in a Mesmerizing Underwater Photoshoot for a Controversial Organization

Tech CEO, New York Times Reporter Paid $51 Million for Ryan Seacrest's LA Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad