First Look: Daniel Radcliffe Moderates Trevor Project Roundtable on Trans Day of Visibility

Friday, March 31, marks the Transgender Day of Visibility, an international celebration of transgender people and a day of awareness of the harassment and danger trans individuals can face. In honor of the day, the LGBTQ+ non-profit The Trevor Project will release its first episode of Sharing Spaces, a series of roundtable discussions with queer youth about the issues they think about most. The Trevor Project shared an exclusive first look at Episode 1, moderated by actor Daniel Radcliffe, with Rolling Stone.

Radcliffe, best known for starring in the Harry Potter films as the boy wizard himself, has supported the Trevor Project for several years and has been awarded by the group twice for his advocacy. Following repeated comments from Harry Potter creator J.K Rowling that were condemned and wildely considered transphobic, Radcliffe penned an open letter with The Trevor Project denouncing her statements.

Courtesy of Sharing Space

“This week, I was incredibly fortunate to meet six young people who agreed to come and share their stories with us,” Radcliffe says in the episode. “And also to have a conversation about allyship and the people in their lives who have shown up for them and made a positive impact on their journeys. I’m excited to share that conversation with you.”

The group, made up of six transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming people, covers a wide range of topics affecting trans youth— including gender euphoria, kindness, the historical evidence of trans identities, and more. “I feel like the Steve Buscemi meme, like, hello fellow kids,” Radcliffe jokes.

Courtesy of Sharing Space

This year also marks the first year the United States will recognize Trans Day of Visibility as an official holiday. On Thursday, President Joe Biden issued the first presidential proclamation about the day, acknowledging transgender icons as trailblazers but calling the “crisis of violence” against trans women of color a “stain” on America’s conscience.

"Transgender Day of Visibility celebrates the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know — people who have too often had to put their jobs, relationships and lives on the line just to be their true selves," Biden said. "Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect."

You can watch the full roundtable, including the group’s personal journeys, experiences, and cultural history about being trans, non-binary, or gender non-conforming, when episode one of Sharing Spaces premieres Friday, March 31 at 12:00 pm ET.

The Trevor Project’s mission is to end suicide among LGBTQ young people. If you or someone you know needs support, text START to 678678, call 1-866-488-7386, or visit TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help to chat.