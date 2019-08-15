Jeffrey Epstein Owned a Portrait of Bill Clinton in a Blue Dress

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly kept a bizarre painting of former President Bill Clinton wearing red heels and a blue dress in his massive Manhattan mansion — and prints of the same portrait are available to purchase for under $50.

The Daily Mail first reported the existence of the portrait, speaking with a source who surreptitiously snapped a photo of it during a visit to the financier and convicted sex offender’s home in October 2012. The painting, titled “Parsing Bill,” was made by the New York-based Australian artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid, and in it Clinton has his legs thrown over a chair in the Oval Office and a smile on his face as he points a finger straight ahead, not unlike Uncle Sam. It’s believed the blue dress could be an allusion to the infamous stained blue dress at the center the Monica Lewinsky scandal, while others have pointed out the dress is similar to one Hillary Clinton wore to the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors.

Epstein had bizarre painting of Bill Clinton in dress, heels in townhouse https://t.co/wxu8y0770L pic.twitter.com/NzqsT0RkRK — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2019

As The New York Post noted, Ryan-Kleid exhibited her portrait of Clinton when she graduated from the New York Academy of Art in 2012. On the online art gallery, Saatchi, the original is described as an “oil on canvas” painting, and The Post‘s source (it’s unclear if it’s the same person who spoke with The Mail) said the version in Epstein’s home was also done with oil.

“It was hanging up there prominently — as soon as you walked in — in a room to the right,” the source said. “Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked.”

While Ryan-Kleid’s original “Parsing Bill” is listed as sold on Saatchi, anyone can purchase a 10 x 10 fine art print for just $40. Frames are also available for $80, meaning the same picture of Bill Clinton in a dress could be hanging in your home for just $120.

Clinton’s relationship with Epstein has prompted plenty of discussion, and also plenty of conspiracy theories, since Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges in July. Following the arrest, a spokesperson for Clinton issued a statement that acknowledged their previous encounters — including four trips on Epstein’s airplane in 2002 and 2003, and a visit to the billionaire’s mansion — but asserted Clinton knew “nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has recently been charged.”

Epstein’s death by apparent suicide over the weekend prompted another round of baseless conspiracy theories that suggested Bill and Hillary Clinton were somehow involved in Epstein’s death. A Trump administration official and friend of the family, Lynne Patton, pushed one of those conspiracies on Twitter, while soon after Trump retweeted a similar accusation.

While the strange portrait of Clinton adds another surreal layer to the former president’s relationship with Epstein, the painting was just one of several bonkers items Epstein kept in his Manhattan mansion. According to various reports, other pieces of decor included a mannequin in a wedding gown hanging from the ceiling, an entrance hall decorated with individually framed eyeballs, a stuffed black poodle and a giant mural of a prison scene with Epstein at the center.