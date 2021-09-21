Billionaire Leon Black Accused of Raping a Woman in Pal Jeffrey Epstein’s Home

Wall Street billionaire Leon Black allegedly pushed a New Jersey model into a “backbend” over a massage table in disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion and raped her in 2002, new court documents claim.

The unidentified woman makes her harrowing allegation in a proposed amended complaint filed Monday by lawyers for former Russian model Guzel Ganieva, another alleged victim already suing Black for defamation in New York.

Black, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management, resigned from his private equity firm in March amid revelations he paid Epstein an eye-popping $158 million between 2012 and 2017 for purported estate planning, tax advice, and recommendations related to his artwork, private plane, and yacht — work he commissioned after Epstein was convicted of soliciting a teenage girl for sex in Florida.

Black denied the rape allegation Tuesday through a spokesperson who called it “complete fiction” and noted that a judge still must approve its addition to Ganieva’s suit.

Identified only as “Jane Doe,” the new accuser says she was a single mom struggling to support herself with a low-wage receptionist job when she first met Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died by suicide in custody two years ago. She claims an unidentified Ukrainian woman gave her contact information to Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now the subject of a sex-trafficking indictment, and that Maxwell lured her to Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse with an offer of financial help in 2000. The woman says she was told Epstein “picks models for Victoria’s Secret,” and that the late millionaire eventually paid her $300 to give him 20-minute massages while she was wearing a bikini.

According to the new filing, the woman later met Black at Epstein’s urging. She assumed he also wanted a massage when she followed him into the now notorious third-floor massage room, and he allegedly handed her $300. But Black purportedly made “several vulgar and disgusting comments” about oral sex and then used his hulking 6-foot-4 frame to overpower her, the paperwork alleges.

“Black spun her sideways on the massage table and pushed her in a backbend over the side of the table in an incredibly painful position,” the complaint, filed by lawyer Jeanne M. Christensen with Wigdor LLP, states. “Quickly, it became extremely difficult for Ms. Doe to breathe, she had blood rushing to her head, and she tried to yell out but was unable to.” The document alleges Black “forced some large, terribly painful object” inside the unidentified woman’s vagina, causing her so much agony she could “barely speak or breathe.” The new filing, first reported by Vanity Fair, says the woman was left so “grossly swollen and torn,” she experienced pain from her physical injuries for weeks.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Black’s spokesperson blasted the woman’s claim: “It is telling that it is asserted anonymously and concerns events that allegedly occurred some 20 years ago, 15 years after the statute of limitations expired. We expect that the courts will see this frivolous claim for precisely what it is.”

The rep also took aim at prior filings in the underlying lawsuit first brought by Ganieva in June, calling them “demonstrably false.” Ganieva sued Black after he publicly denied her March 17th Twitter claim that he was a “predator” who “sexually harassed and abused” her for years. The suit alleges in part that Black flew her from New York to Epstein’s private home in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2008, while Epstein was still serving his jail sentence with a work-release exception that allowed him to visit the mansion. Ganieva claims she ended up in a room where Black and Epstein were situated in “supine positions […] waiting for her to get on top of them,” which she declined to do. According to Ganieva, Black referred to Epstein as his “best friend.” The suit also alleges that Black raped Ganieva in July of 2014.

“It is abundantly clear that the only goal here is to publicly destroy Mr. Black’s personal and professional reputation and to defame him by perpetrating a baseless smear campaign,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Black is confident that those who have abused the court process so egregiously and attacked his reputation so recklessly will be held responsible for their misconduct.”

Ganieva’s lawyer, meanwhile, argued on Monday that despite how many years have passed since it was alleged to have occurred, the new assault claim is very much relevant to Ganieva’s case.

“Ms. Doe’s horrific experiences place Black squarely within Epstein’s immediate nefarious sexual circle,” Christensen told the court. “Not only do her facts suggest that Epstein introduced Black to her on purpose and with the intent that she meet Black at Epstein’s home for a ‘massage,’ it shows that, contrary to Black’s version of events that he knew ‘nothing’ about Epstein’s sexual wrongdoing, as alleged, Black was perpetrating his own sexual crimes at Epstein’s home as far back as 2002.”

According to the new paperwork, the Jane Doe accuser agreed to meet Black in public a few weeks after the alleged rape, because he assured her he only wanted to talk and “give her something.” She claims that while they were seated in the lobby of the St. Regis Hotel, Black plopped an envelope stuffed with $5,000 cash in her lap. He allegedly said it was “to help with her credit card debt.”