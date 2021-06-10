 Emma Coronel Aispuro, Wife of 'El Chapo,' Pleads Guilty to Charges - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Federal Employees Don't Have to Get Vaccinated Before In-Person Work, Biden Admin. Says
Home Culture Culture News

Emma Coronel Aispuro, Wife of ‘El Chapo,’ Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking Charges

Former beauty queen reaches plea agreement to avoid trial, faces life imprisonment

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives at the US Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn on January 30, 2019 in New York. - The trial, which began on November 5, 2018 with jury selection, is expected to last four months. 'El Chapo' Guzman stands accused of smuggling more than 155 tons of cocaine into the United States over a period of 25 years. If convicted, the 61-year-old Guzman could spend the rest of his life behind bars in a maximum security US prison. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Emma Coronel Aispuro

AFP via Getty Images

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that she “aided and abetted” her husband’s narcotics empire.

Appearing in a Washington, D.C. court Wednesday — four months after her February 2021 arrest — Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiring to distribute illegal drugs, conspiring to launder money and engaging in financial dealings with the Sinaloa drug cartel. Additionally, Coronel Aispuro was also accused of assisting her husband’s 2015 prison escape.

When sentenced, Coronel Aispuro faces a life in prison; however, because she reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Coronel Aispuro’s attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said he’s hoping for a sentence significantly less than the statutory minimum sentence of 10 years.

“She is very happy to put this behind her,” Lichtman told the media following the guilty plea (via the Associated Press). “She didn’t expect to get arrested after her husband received life in prison. So, this is obviously a troubling time. But we’re going to get past it.”

Anthony Nardozzi, Deputy Chief of Litigation at the Justice Department, told the court Thursday, “The defendant aided and abetted the objectives of the Sinaloa Cartel, and it allowed Guzman to resume his leadership role at the Sinaloa Cartel and in doing so, furthered the cartel’s drug trafficking business.”

Guzman is currently serving a life sentence plus 30 years following his conviction in February 2019 on 10 criminal charges including conspiracy to traffick drugs and conspiracy to commit murder, money laundering, and manufacture and distribution of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

In This Article: El Chapo

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.