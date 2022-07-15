 Eminem's Daughter Hailie to Get 'Just a Little Shady' on New Podcast - Rolling Stone
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Launches New Podcast With a Subtle Title Reference to Her Dad

Mathers shared a short clip from the podcast, in which she and her co-host talk about — what else? — Eminem’s tour bus

Jon Blistein

Hailie Mathers

Instagram/Hailie Mathers

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is launching a new podcast, and she gives a not-so-subtle nod to her father in the show’s title, Just a Little Shady.

Mathers announced the new show earlier this week, and the first episode is set to drop today, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET on YouTube. Co-hosted by Mathers and her friend, Brittany Ednie, the show’s description reads: “let’s talk about my life, pop culture & get a little shady.”

Accompanying the new episode announcement, Mathers shared a short clip from the podcast, in which she and Ednie talk about — what else? — Eminem’s tour bus. “I vividly remember being in your kitchen,” Ednie recalls, “and you were like, ‘Do you wanna come on the tour bus?’ … And I was like, ‘What’s a tour bus?’ And somebody was with us and they were like, ‘Hailie Jade, not everyone knows what a tour bus is!’” 

“I thought it was normal,” Jade quips in response.

Mathers — who was famously a frequent subject of Eminem’s lyrics — has quietly carved out a career as an influencer, amassing a large following on social media and working with brands like Puma and Garnier. Just a Little Shady is probably her most public-facing move to date, and as The New York Post reports, she seems to have big plans for the show, launching an entertainment company and filing for a trademark to sell merch.

