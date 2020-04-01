‘Rolling Stone’ and Elysian Brewing Launch a New Lager Together

We joined with Elysian Brewing Co., the Seattle-based brewery rooted in music and art, to produce Elysian Rolling Stone Lager, a high-end beer that embraces the spirit of music and looks to inject a bit more fun into the world.

This is the first time Rolling Stone has put its iconic logo on a craft beer, and it debuted February 1st at the Rolling Stone LIVE: Miami Big Game Experience. But now the smooth lager will finally roll out to beer lovers nationwide in April.

“The fact that Elysian has supported and been inspired by music and musicians since their beginnings makes this partnership a natural fit for Rolling Stone,” said Gus Wenner, Rolling Stone’s president and COO. “We’re excited and proud to share our first venture into craft beer with our readers — we put a lot of passion into this project, and we know they’re going to love it.”

It’s not just a shared love of music that helped forge the bond. Elysian’s approach to making beer is based on experimentation, collaboration, and boundary-pushing, a brewing approach aligned with Rolling Stone’s editorial mission. The brewery is fiercely proud of its culture of broad acceptance, and has long sponsored, supported, and actively participated in community events and celebrations that bring people together.

“This one’s for the rebels. Those with wandering souls who aren’t afraid to be their truest selves while pushing boundaries in search of authentic art and discovery,” said Elysian Brewing co-founder Joe Bisacca. “The Elysian brand was built on music and that gritty, unapologetic form of expression, which is in our blood. It fuels us to keep experimenting and spread love back to those who inspired us. And what better way to do that than with our friends over at Rolling Stone?”

Look for Elysian Rolling Stone Lager at your local retailer.