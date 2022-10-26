Elon Musk’s Weird Bit About Finally Buying Twitter Involved a Sink

Elon Musk, following his failed effort to back out of, or ostensibly get a better price on, his deal to buy Twitter unofficially commenced his reign by… entering headquarters with a sink?

The bit was, we guess, tied to the accompanying caption, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Maybe something like “getting rid of everything but the kitchen sink” would’ve been a better — albeit just as obvious — idiom to utilize for a guy who plans to do god knows what with everyone’s favorite/least favorite social media platform.

But, hey, what do we know? We’re not the brain geniuses who agreed to pay $44 billion for a website right before a heavy market downturn that was particularly brutal for the tech sector.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is expected to close on Friday, Oct. 28, capping off a surreal (or maybe quotidian, by Musk’s standards) several months of extremely online dealmaking. The deal was first struck back in April. After only a few weeks — and that aforementioned downturn in the market — Musk said he was putting the deal on hold, citing complaints about the number of spam accounts on Twitter.

Musk proceeded to ramp up his complaints, alleging that Twitter not only was underreporting the number of bots and spam accounts, but wasn’t letting him properly evaluate the situation. He officially filed to back out of the deal in July, which prompted Twitter to sue. After a few months of court filings, Musk came around at the beginning of October with a trial date looming in Delaware’s Court of Chancery.

Amidst all the Twitter shenanigans, Musk has kept himself busy with an array of other activities. Those include speaking at a MAGA donor event, denying reports that he had an affair with his friend’s wife, and dealing with reports that he secretly had twins with one of his company’s executives last year. Additionally, seven women sued Musk’s company Tesla over its alleged culture of sexual harassment.