Elon Musk’s Newest Twitter Update: Tweets So Long You Will Never Read Them

Ain’t nobody reading all that. On Tuesday, some users on are getting a first look at Twitter’s newest update: Tweets with more than 25,000 characters.

One lengthy viral tweet came from Hong Kong blogger and software developer Jane Manchun Wong, who shared a post with a lot of periods just to show the world how long the tweets could be: “This tweet has 26927 characters,” she wrote.

this tweet has 26927… https://t.co/QKadtLeiMA — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 7, 2023

Twitter users expressed their discontent with the update, replying to Wong, “No, thanks,” and referring to a viral meme that reads: “I ain’t reading all that. I’m happy for u tho. Or sorry that happened.”

Wong followed up her previous tweet by fitting literally every single emoji available on Apple devices in a single tweet.

Another account titled “Testanonytwit” has been seemingly testing the function, tweeting lists and paragraphs on the app as far back as Jan. 19. On desktop, the tweets show a “Show more” function to limit the number of characters on the screen.

Last month, Musk revealed that he would be updating Twitter to feature posts that reach 4,000 characters and that would take on the same “Timeline screenspace as other tweets, but you will be able to click for more,” he wrote.

“We will also be adding simple formatting features like bold, underline & font size later this quarter,” he added. “The goal is to allow people to publish long-form natively on Twitter, rather than forcing them to use another website. Twitter will continue to recommend brevity in tweets.”

Musk has yet to address the extra-long tweets from Wong or Testanonytwit, but said Tuesday: “Going forward, Twitter will be broadly accepting of different values, rather than trying to impose its own specific values on the world.”

The new Twitter update comes after Musk claimed late last year that he “will resign” as Twitter CEO after posting a poll. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk said in late December. “After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.”

As Rolling Stone has reported, Twitter's polls are magnets for bots and other inauthentic accounts. They're designed to be spammed and gamed. But Musk has frequently followed the results of the polls when they indicated support to reinstate suspended accounts, including that of Donald Trump.

Musk’s disastrous Twitter reign has affected his leadership of Tesla. The stocks for the car company have plummeted to $137.80 per stock from nearly $195 in late November.

(For the record: this article just has 2627 characters.)