 Elon Musk Considering Charging Fee to Embed or Quote Tweets - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Leaked Texts Reveal Sean Hannity and Mark Meadows Fantasized About Election Fraud Evidence, Post-Trump Business Plans
Home Culture Culture News

Elon Musk Is Considering Charging a Fee to Embed or Quote Tweets

Free speech comes with a price

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. - Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas on April 7 for a huge party inaugurating a "gigafactory" the size of 100 professional soccer fields. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party on April 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas. - Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas on April 7 for a huge party inaugurating a "gigafactory" the size of 100 professional soccer fields. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party, on April 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

Elon Musk told the banks that facilitated his purchase of Twitter that he may cut executives’ pay and monetize tweets, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Musk reportedly informed the banks of his plans — which are not set in stone — the week before he submitted bank commitments to Twitter on April 21. The social media company’s board accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer on Monday after “conduct[ing] a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing,” said Bret Taylor, Twitter’s Independent Board Chair. Musk ended up receiving a $12.5 billion margin loan linked to his Tesla stock and $13 billion in loans against Twitter, the latter being seven times greater than Twitter’s projected raw earnings this year.

Related Stories

Elon Musk Previews What He'll Do With Twitter: Serve Up His Employees for the Far Right's Racist Abuse
Meet the Shitposter Who Started a Right-Wing Moral Panic About the Snickers Dick Vein

Related Stories

smart home how to guide
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

Musk disclosed this week that he recently sold $8.5 billion in Tesla shares, presumably to help pay for the Twitter deal. That amount is a mere 5.6 percent of the shares he owned when Twitter’s board agreed to the buyout.

When meeting with lenders, Musk pointed out that Twitter lags behind Facebook and Pinterest when it comes to its gross margin, and therefore could make more money. To help achieve this, Musk is mulling over monetizing tweets “that contain important information or go viral,” according to the report, as well as charging websites a fee to quote or embed tweets from verified accounts. He is also looking at having moderation policies that are “as free as possible.”

In tweets earlier this month that have since been deleted, Musk also suggested having no advertisements on the platform. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” he wrote. Also, anyone who pays for Twitter Blue, the subscription service that premiered last summer, should get a blue authentication checkmark.

Musk initially acquired a nine-percent stake in the company and briefly agreed to join its board after voicing concerns about free speech, but later sought to take it over completely after “realiz[ing] the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form.” Musk already has a new chief executive in mind, Reuters reported, whose identity wasn’t revealed.

In This Article: Elon Musk, Twitter

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.