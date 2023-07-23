Elon Musk Claims Twitter Will Soon Ditch Bird Logo for ‘X’

The de-feathering of may soon be upon us as Elon Musk claimed in a series of Saturday night tweets that the company’s logo will soon shift from its trademark bird to simply “X.”

In a series of late-night tweets that touched topics like the Fermi Paradox, declining birth rates, memes and whether Twitter should default in light or dark mode, Musk wrote, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk has long teased the move to “X” since purchasing the social app, a move that would align it thematically with his company SpaceX and become a part of his all-encompassing “X, the everything app.” (Musk’s pre-PayPal startup was also called X.com, and Musk and Grimes also named their son “X” among other letters and numbers.)

“Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,” Musk quipped.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk added before sharing a teaser video of what the new logo could eventually look like. “If X is closest in style to anything, it should, of course, be Art Deco.”

Musk also confirmed the change in an impromptu Twitter Spaces chat late Saturday where he said “it should have been done a long time ago,” Reuters reports.

The move to “X” would likely create time-consuming havoc for the millions of websites that link to their own Twitter accounts with the bird logo the company has been associated with for over a dozen years, residing alongside the Facebook “f” and the Instagram camera.

In addition to confusing everyone, the “X” shift comes amid a tough month for Twitter as the company briefly limited tweet-reading and has witnessed the rise of another challenger to the social throne with Meta’s Threads, a competitor so potentially dangerous that Musk has already threatened to sue it.