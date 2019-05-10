Elon Musk Makes Dad Joke About Tesla Autopilot Pornhub Video

Elon Musk has a lot on his plate right now: in addition to being embroiled in a legal battle with the Securities and Exchanges Commission, Tesla’s sales have declined significantly over the past few months, as has the company’s stock price. So one would think that he would have little time to keep abreast of such subjects as what search terms are trending on the tube site Pornhub.

Apparently, however, one would be wrong. The CEO recently tweeted a tongue-in-cheek response to a Pornhub video featuring a couple having sex in a Tesla using the Autopilot feature. “Turns out there’s more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined,” he tweeted, which he then followed up with the daddest of all-time dad jokes: “Shoulda seen it coming …”

Turns out there’s more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2019

Shoulda seen it coming … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2019

The video, posted last week, featured porn performer Taylor Jackson having sex with her boyfriend in a moving Tesla. Although Tesla’s website states that its autopilot technology is only somewhat autonomous, and that drivers should keep “their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time,” this does not appear to be the case during much of the (obviously NSFW) 8-minute clip: though the driver is occasionally seen lightly placing a hand on the steering wheel, his view of the road is largely blocked by Jackson whilst the two are engaged in vigorous coitus.

Apparently, Pornhub viewers weren’t overly disturbed by the couple’s flagrant violations of motor vehicle safety protocols: the now-trending video now has 6.3 million views, with Jackson (who has rebranded on Twitter as Tesla Taylor) tagging both Musk and Tesla in a tweet: “Holy shit, I made @Tesla the #1 search on Pornhub.”

In an interview with Insider, Jackson said that she had experience with the autopilot feature, so she wasn’t overly concerned about getting into an accident: “It was mainly a straight road, but it had a lot of traffic. We had a lot of cars driving by us,” she said. She should, however, probably have been a lot more concerned: Tesla, which has not yet publicly commented on the video, is currently under investigation for crashes that purportedly involved the autopilot feature. It is also facing a lawsuit from the family of former Apple engineer named Walter Huang, who died in a March 2018 accident while his Tesla Model X was in Autopilot mode.

For his part, Musk has been pretty cavalier about criticism regarding Tesla’s Autopilot feature, using a 60 Minutes interview with journalist Lesley Stahl last year as an opportunity to show off the feature, keeping his hands off the wheel while driving the car. As recently as last month, Musk boldly predicted in an event for Tesla investors that “a year from now, we’ll have over a million cars with full self-driving, software… everything.”