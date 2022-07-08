 Elon Musk 'Terminating' Twitter Deal Over 'Material Breach' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 2022 Wimbledon Live Stream: How to Watch Djokovic vs. Kyrgios Online Free
Home Culture Culture News

Elon Musk ‘Terminating’ Twitter Deal Over ‘False and Misleading Representations’

Battle over spam account data results in Tesla CEO opting to withdraw from deal, “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information”

By
Althea Legaspi
&
Daniel Kreps
Elon Musk 'Terminating' Twitter Deal Over 'False and Misleading Representations'Elon Musk 'Terminating' Twitter Deal Over 'False and Misleading Representations'

Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter appears to be in jeopardy as the Tesla CEO’s advisors warned the social media company Friday that he is backing out of their $44 billion deal.

In the filing to Twitter’s chief legal officer, Musk’s team said he was “terminating the Merger Agreement” between the two sides due to a “material breach” of the deal and “false and misleading representations” Twitter made prior to the agreement.

Ever since Musk announced his plan to purchase Twitter for $44 billion back in April, the tweet-happy CEO has accused the social media company of inflating their user base with spam accounts.

“For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform,” Musk’s team writes. “Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information.”

Related Stories

Elon Musk Threatens to Ditch Twitter Deal Over Fake Accounts
Elon Musk Secretly Had Twins With a Company Exec Last Year: Report

Related Stories

bob dylan songs classics, overlooked
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster

In addition to the battle of the bot data, Twitter’s stock has plummeted since Musk initially offered $54.20 per share; as of press time Friday, the stock was just under $37, nearly a third of its value shaved off from Musk’s offer.

Musk’s termination of the Twitter agreement will likely take the shape of a legal fight over the reported $1 billion penalty he would be forced to pay if he did back away from the deal before its completion and shortly following the news of Musk’s plan to pull out of the deal, Twitter’s Chairman Bret Taylor took to the platform to confirm the company is looking to force the sale via legal means. “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”

This is a developing story

In This Article: Elon Musk, Twitter

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.