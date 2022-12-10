Elon Musk: I Love Leaks. Also, I’ll Sue If You Leak

While Elon Musk and his Files are exposing the inner workings of the social media company’s previous regime, the self-proclaimed Chief Twit is taking steps to ensure he never gets Twitter Files’d during his own reign.

Platformer managing editor Zoe Schiffer reported Saturday that Musk sent out an email warning the company’s remaining employees about leaking “confidential” information, and threatening to potentially sue those who violated the non-disclose agreements.

NEW: Elon Musk is threatening to sue Twitter employees who leak confidential information to the press. He's asking staffers to sign a pledge indicating they've understood. Here's the email: — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) December 10, 2022

“As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company’s interests and in violation of their NDA,” Musk’s email stated.

“This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages.”

Employees were given until 5 p.m. to sign the NDAs. The warning is in marked contrast to Musk’s stance as a “free speech absolutist” who has frequently tweeted like-minded catchphrases like “Sunlight is the best disinfectant” and “Transparency is the key to trust,” yet doesn’t share those same beliefs when it comes to his own tenure at Twitter. Trending Biden Nuclear Waste Official Accused of Airport Luggage Theft — Again Trump Bashes Jewish Leaders for Not Being ‘Loyal’ After His Dinner With Holocaust Deniers Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans

Fittingly, the email was leaked to Schiffer, who also shared a link to The Tech Worker Handbook to inform them of their rights.

Musk, meanwhile, riled up the right Friday night with a Twitter Files drop about Twitter’s decision to ban Donald Trump amid the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Musk, however, hasn’t been as forthcoming about his own rationale for banning users: After suspending Kanye West for posting an image of a swastika, Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of white supremacists and neo-Nazis despite their previous removal from the platform.