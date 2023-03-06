New Elon Musk Documentary Billed as ‘Unvarnished Examination’ of Tech Billionaire

Alex Gibney, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, announced on Monday that he has been working on a documentary about Elon Musk, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is already months into production, according to the report, and is described as a “definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.”

“I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it,” said Gibney, per THR. “I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!”

Gibney and Jessie Deeter will be on the doc’s production side under Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions with Stacey Offman and Richard Perello executive producing. Closer Media will bring in Joey Marra and Zhang Xin to also produce; William Horberg will be executive producing.

The director has led several prominent projects in the past including Taxi to the Dark Side and Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room.

The news of the upcoming documentary follows months of turmoil for Twitter since Musk took the reigns last year for $44 billion. Along with massive layoffs affecting thousands of employees, Twitter has undergone several major hiccups and outages as the new CEO attempts to implement new features that have caused widespread headaches for both existing employees and users.

Earlier this month, Musk was found not liable in a class action securities fraud lawsuit bought by investors of Tesla that stemmed from a 2018 tweet in which Musk claimed he had “funding secured” to take the company private. The tweet caused volatility in Tesla’s stock value, which the plaintiffs claimed caused them financial harm.

In September, Rolling Stone published a report involving seven women suing the Musk-owned Tesla, alleging the company fostered a culture of sexual harassment.