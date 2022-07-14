Like Father Like Son: Elon Musk’s Dad Has Secret Second Kid With Stepdaughter

Elon Musk’s unique approach to growing his family seems to be hereditary. On Tuesday, Musk’s father, Errol Musk, 76, revealed that he had a second child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 34, three years ago — and gave the creepiest explanation as to why.

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” Errol told The Sun. (Hold your vomit.)

It’s no surprise then that his son Elon — with nine children that we know of — has previously said he wants to do his “best to help the underpopulation crisis” by having as many children as humanly possible since he thinks that “a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

In his procreation-driven interview with The Sun, Errol said his new child’s birth “wasn’t planned” but that he likely impregnated Bezuidenhout during the year-and-a-half they were living together following the birth of their son Rushi. No regrets.

“I haven’t checked her DNA. But she looks just like my other daughters. She looks like Rose and Tosca mixed up,” he told The Sun. “She looks exactly like Rushi, and she behaves like him. So it’s pretty obvious, you know.”

Errol said that the two are no longer living together and that he realized that their 42-year age gap might be a bit much. (Aside from the fact that she’s his stepdaughter, of course. His other kids “still feel a bit creepy about it,” he said.)

“So any man who marries a woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while. But there’s a big gap… And that gap is going to show itself,” he said. “I married her mother when she was 25, and I was 45. She was probably one of the best-looking women I’ve ever seen in my life.”

But he also didn’t close the door to Bezuidenhout returning to his side since she’s turning 35 and “getting on.”

Errol first married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, and together they had Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca. After the couple split in 1979, Errol wed Heide Bezuidenhout, who already had two children, including Jana, from a previous relationship. They went on to have two more children together before eventually divorcing. So if you do some quick math and add the two children he now has with Jana, Errol has seven biological children — only a few behind his son!

And though making babies is apparently all we’re here for, Errol says the last time Bezuidenhout visited several months ago, “the kids were starting to get on my nerves.”

But as he pushes 80 years old, he says he’s not closing the door to having more Musky offspring.

“If I could have another child, I would. I can’t see any reason not to. If I had thought about it, then Elon or Kimbal wouldn’t exist,” he said. “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”

The news of Errol’s baby with Bezuidenhout comes just a week after Insider revealed that Elon had welcomed secret twins with an executive from his Neuralink company weeks before he had his first baby with his then-girlfriend Grimes.

Elon and Errol don’t have the best relationship. In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Elon recalled having a painful childhood because of his father.

“He was such a terrible human being,” Musk said at the time. “You have no idea… My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”

“You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done,” he added before tears ran down his face. “It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.”