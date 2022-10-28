fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Meet the New Boss

Elon Musk Won’t Reinstate Trump, or Any Other Banned Twitter Accounts, Until After Forming ‘Content Moderation Council’

The new boss appears to recognize it's better to appease advertisers first than be a champion of "free speech"
Elon Musk CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

Not long after Elon Musk announced he was buying Twitter (and before he tried to back out of it), some of the platform’s famously banned figures, like controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, started daydreaming of a possible return to the platform. Musk hadn’t explicitly said anything about lifting bans, but his general techno-liberterian, anti-woke, extremely-online vibe was enough to provide an inkling of hope.

Now that Musk has officially acquired Twitter, it’s possible the floodgates may open, but not anytime soon. In fact, it appears more like Musk — despite being the primary owner of what will soon be his private company — is trying to abdicate some of the responsibility for such pesky things as “content moderation.”

The man’s brilliant plan to make sure things at Twitter don’t get too crazy? The formation of a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” Musk announced Friday afternoon. He didn’t specify who would make up that council, how membership would be determined, what kind of power they would wield, or to whom they would answer.

The only other thing he did add: “No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” This is too bad for Greene and Fuentes — or the recently-restricted Kanye West — just have to keep biding their time in the echo chambers of Parler and Truth Social

Related

A Trans Tycoon Just Bought Miss Universe -- The Pageant Trump Owned for Years

A Trans Tycoon Just Bought Miss Universe. The Pageant Trump Owned for Years

Welcome to the 'Hellscape': Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Top Executives

Elon Musk Promises Twitter Won't Become a 'Free-for-All Hellscape' After He Takes Control

Speaking of which, Twitter’s most famous banned figure, Truth Social honcho, and twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, has claimed he will not rejoin Twitter, even if Musk reinstates his account (which Musk has said he would do). Musk has been making more inroads with the MAGA set lately, but it’s unclear if that’s had any sway on Trump, who called Musk a “bullshit artist” at a rally over the summer. 

As for Musk and Twitter, the “content moderation council” announcement, combined with yesterday’s open letter promising the platform wouldn’t become a “free-for-all hellscape” feel like a good indicator that Twitter’s new boss actually knows what his real priorities are. Not flinging open the doors to the proverbial digital public square to become the ultimate champion of “free speech,” but keeping advertisers happy.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace’ and ‘American Horror Story’ Star, Dies at 67 in Car Accident

The Bucket List Family’s Crowdfunding Success Is Creating a Blueprint for Creators

Shoppers Say Their Lashes ‘Have Never Been Longer’ After Using This Mascara With Over 101,000 Reviews That’s Only $10 Right Now

Climate Activists Throw Mashed Potatoes at $110 M. Monet Painting in Germany

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad