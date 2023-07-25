fbpixel
Elon Musk Uses Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest to Spread Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theory

"We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing," the Twitter owner wrote almost immediately after the news broke
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of the West team looks on during the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)
Bronny James, son of LeBron James Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Twitter owner Elon Musk seized on reports that Lebron James Jr. suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball practice to spread conspiracy theories about the covid-19 vaccine. 

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing,” Musk wrote in response to a tweet about the incident. “Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.” 

James Jr. is the son of basketball legend LeBron James. He was practicing with the University of Southern California on Monday when he experienced the cardiac incident. On Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for James family issues a statement informing the family that James Jr., who goes by “Bronny,” had been hospitalized on Monday. 

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement read.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the statement added. 

