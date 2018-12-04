Watch Ellen DeGeneres Tease First Stand-Up Special in 15 Years

Ellen DeGeneres returns to the stage as a stand-up comedian for the first time in 15 years in the new trailer for her new Netflix special, Relatable, out December 18th.

The clip opens with DeGeneres explaining how the show’s title came about. After telling a friend she planned to return to stand-up, DeGeneres recalled how her friend responded with a nonplussed “Really?” and asked if DeGeneres thought she was even still relatable. DeGeneres then deadpanned to the audience, “Just then, Batu, my butler, stepped into the library…”

The trailer also finds DeGeneres joking about the downsides of ending each Ellen episode with the message “Be kind to one another,” as well as the difficulties she faced returning to television after coming out in the Nineties. The trailer ends with a bit about the growing number of service animals on airplanes, with DeGeneres cracking, “You’re walking down the aisle to your street, which is 10B or whatever, and it’s like Noah’s ark – there’s a woman with a ferret, there’s a man with a mongoose, there’s a lady with a donkey.” She then slyly adds, “I say 10B – does a plane go back that far? I’ve never been back there.”

DeGeneres got her start in stand-up in the Eighties, first working clubs in her hometown of New Orleans before hitting the road as a touring comedian. In 1996, she released a comedy album, Taste This, while her last stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now, aired on HBO in 2003.