Despite Elizabeth Holmes’ Best Efforts, She Is Finally in Prison

After exhausting every possible option, including literally trying to fleeing the country, Elizabeth Holmes is finally serving her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in her blood-testing startup Theranos. Since being found guilty in January 2022, the disgraced CEO has used everything from conviction appeals to her own children to avoid being sent away. Unfortunately for her — and, by extension, her nearly 2-year-old son and 3-month-old daughter — her best efforts still fell short.

Holmes entered a minimum-security federal prison in Bryan, Texas on Tuesday, May 30, having been sentenced in November 2022. Her youngest child was conceived after she was convicted on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy. Her oldest was born in the midst of her trial. Ultimately, neither bought her much time or sympathy.

Still, for nearly a year and a half, Holmes has attempted to make sure the time she had been free on bail wouldn’t come to the end that it reached today. A few weeks after she was convicted, she booked an unauthorized one-way flight to Mexico, but the government stepped in before she could step on a plane.

Holmes was originally meant to surrender last month, on April 27, with U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila having already denied her conviction appeal. But she waited until the day before her final day of freedom to appeal the judge’s decision, which squeezed out an extra three weeks for her. Then, that was denied, too. Trending Team Trump Scrambles to Unmask the Feds Investigating Him 'This Is Extraordinary': Why the Eras Tour Is Taylor Swift's Greatest Live Triumph Yet Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen Opened Up About the Series Finale ‘Succession’ Finale Delivers a Masterful, Feel-Bad Ending

The beginning of her sentence finds Holmes returning to Texas, not too far from where she grew up in Houston. She spent her bail time living in San Diego with William “Billy” Evans, her husband and the father of both of her children. When Holmes and Evans first met, she was already under investigation for raising $945 million from investors using false promises about revolutionizing healthcare with technology that was not as advanced as she led them to believe.

Holmes’ ex-boyfriend and Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is already serving his 13-year prison sentence after being convicted of 12 fraud charges related to his work with the company in a separate trial. In an additional separate ruling, Judge Davila ordered Holmes to pay $452 million in restitution to victims of her crimes.