El Chapo’s Lawyers File Motion for Retrial

Defense attorneys for convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán have filed a motion for a retrial, citing “bombshell disclosures” from a member of the jury who said that jurors routinely read news coverage of the case during the trial.

In a motion filed Tuesday morning in the Eastern District of New York, Guzmán’s lawyers requested an evidentiary hearing to investigate jury misconduct, citing an exclusive interview by Vice News in which a juror admitted that at least five jurors routinely violated their oath by seeking outside information about the trial and discussing the case amongst themselves.

“In a case generating publicity the Court called ‘unparalleled,’ a juror contacted a reporter a day after the verdict to volunteer that panel members had violated their oath and scorned the Court’s incessant instructions by actively following and discussing the blizzard of media coverage, and falsely denying it upon judicial inquiry, throughout the three-month trial,” the lawyers wrote.

In a text message to Rolling Stone, defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman accused the jurors of committing “crimes,” and said the allegations by the anonymous juror denied his client a fair trial.

“This is not a situation where 1-2 jurors were mistakenly exposed to the most horrific press coverage about a defendant and owned up to it, promising not to let it influence their verdict,” Lichtman says. “This instead is a case where multiple jurors sought out the most prejudicial press coverage, filled with allegations which never made it into the trial as well as misinterpretations of evidence — and then plotted to lie about it to the judge. These are crimes. Joaquin Guzman deserved a fair trial and he didn’t get one with this jury.”

Guzmán was found guilty on all counts on February 12. Sentencing has been set for June 25, and he faces life in prison if the conviction is upheld.

This story is developing.