Rolling Stone Details New El Chapo Docuseries ‘USA v. Chapo: The Drug War Goes on Trial’

Rolling Stone will explore the incredible rise and fall of drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman in USA v. Chapo: The Drug War Goes on Trial, which premieres March 11th on Facebook Watch. The five part film, directed Bernardo Ruiz of Jigsaw Productions, is available via the show’s Facebook page. New episodes will be posted every Monday after the premiere.

“Since the publication of ‘El Chapo Speaks’ in Rolling Stone in early 2016, the saga of El Chapo has continued to evolve and capture the attention of a huge audience,” says Gus Wenner, president of Rolling Stone. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jigsaw Productions to bring this amazing story to life in a new way on Facebook Watch.”

USA v. Chapo will chronicle El Chapo’s entire career, from the beginnings of his narcotics empire, to his multiple prison escapes to his recent trial, which ended with a New York jury delivering 10 guilty verdicts against former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. The show will also look at how Rolling Stone and Sean Penn managed to track down and interview El Chapo in 2016.

In a statement, Ruiz explained how USA v. Chapo will differ from recent coverage about the drug lord. “While dozens of outlets have covered the day-to-day of the trial, USA v. Chapo takes a step back to tell the behind-the-scenes story of what led to one of the biggest narcotics trials in U.S. history. The series focuses as much on the political and economic context that gave birth to Chapo, as it does on how he became such a notorious figure. And while many outlets have further inflated the Chapo myth, we interrogate that myth, asking if the focus on one person has served to distract from the more serious problems of the drug war.”