‘Rolling Stone on Twitch’ Celebrates E3 2021

Rolling Stone on Twitch is celebrating the return of trade event E3 as they return this year with their annual entertainment expo. This year’s event will be an all-digital experience, featuring virtual panels, discussions, and events including some of the biggest names in the world of pop culture, entertainment, and video games. E3 2021 will officially take place from June 12 – June 15th, however, over the course of the month will rollout a number of different announcements, spotlights, and activities for fans and consumers to participate in.

Rolling Stone on Twitch will be featured as part of these digital events with a series of segments both on the channel and within E3’s digital lineup. Rolling Stone hosts Tia Hill and Jon Weigell will be featured in a special gaming-centric extension of their daily music show as part of an interstitial segment highlighting the channel during E3 2021. Playlists created during the daily show are made available afterward on Spotify. Tune into the E3 livestream on Monday, June 14th at 2:00PM PDT / 5:00PM EDT for the spot, which will also be hosted on the primary Rolling Stone on Twitch channel.

Also as part of the celebration, Rolling Stone on Twitch will feature live interviews with hosts from E3 on the stream over the course of the week, and invite fans to join the Twitch chat to engage in community discussion and Q&As with some of their favorite cultural tastemakers. On Thursday, June 10th, two of the hosts of E3, Jacki Jing and Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, will join the stream for a live interview and discussion.

To watch the channel live and join the community, tune in weekdays on Twitch. Follow us for live alerts and subscribe for additional bonuses. To stay part of the conversation 24/7, join the newly launched Discord server. And to stay up to date on the E3 2021 schedule, follow along on Twitter.