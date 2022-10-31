‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’: Dylan Mulvaney Gives a Masterclass in Grace After Caitlyn Jenner’s Transphobic Comments

Transgender TikToker Dylan Mulvaney wants Caitlyn Jenner to know the call is coming from inside the house. On Sunday night, Mulvaney dedicated Day 233 of her “Days of Girlhood” Tiktok series directly to Jenner after the Olympian recently echoed several transphobic and harmful remarks about Mulvaney and her appearance on social media. In the video, Mulvaney called herself and Jenner “two of the most privileged trans women in America at the moment” and asked Jenner to stop using her Republican-given platform to “publicly degrade” the trans community.

It all started last week when Senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted out an old video of Mulvaney talking about normalizing different body types and giving grace to trans individuals still trying to figure out how to present. In the clip, Mulvaney revealed that she was struggling with wearing tight clothes because some people at the mall would obviously stare at her crotch. As a solution, Mulvaney said people should normalize “women having bulges” instead of staring at them in public. “Normalize the bulge,” she sang. “We are normalizing the bulge. Women can have bulges, and that’s ok. We’re not gonna stare at their crotches.” Blackburn called Mulvaney’s opinions “absurdity,” which got the approval from Jenner, who took things one step further, writing in a quote tweet, “Let’s not ‘normalize’ any of what this person is doing.” But after several media outlets reported the comments, Jenner put her Olympian determination to work, misgendering Mulvaney again and reiterating her contempt for Mulvaney’s message. “There is a difference between acceptance and tolerance, and normalizing exposing your genitals in a public way and a public place,” Jenner tweeted. “I do not support that at all, in the slightest. Dylan…congrats your trans with a penis.”

With all of the grace and class that Jenner didn’t use, Mulvaney’s response called out Jenner for sending her followers to publically ridicule her and asked the new Fox News contributor to think back to her early days of transitioning and try to think about the people she’s hurting with her cruel comments.

Mulvaney added that the video Jenner and Blackburn were ridiculing came from an early time in her transition when the creator was admittingly unskilled at the best ways to wear skirts and dresses. “In this moment, I am not as comfortable talking about my private parts as I was when I made that video, and it felt like I got outed,” Mulvaney said. “I didn’t fully know how to tuck that early on. I was still wearing men’s Calvin Klein underwear.” She added that Jenner’s comments were especially hurtful since its common knowledge in the transgender community that getting bottom surgery is an expensive and arduous procedure — and often prices out poor or trans people of color. Mulvaney credited the support of two wiser trans women who gifted her better underwear and asked why Jenner was so willing to be hurtful toward another member of her community to win the praise of Republicans.

“You’ve been accepted by a group of people that very clearly does not accept me, and nearly every day this week, I have been called a freak, a child predator, an absurdity,” Mulvaney said in her video Sunday. “I am none of those things that your cohorts are painting me to be, and my question for you is: don’t you feel a little lonely over there? These people that you’re standing with, I don’t know if they have your best intentions at heart. But they will use you to make mine and the trans community’s life a lot harder than it already is.”

And by just a simple look at the comment section of Mulvaney’s video, the creator’s compassion and heartfelt nature in which she tackles adversity are just some of the many reasons followers of Mulvaney have continued to share their support for the trans activist and influencers. The “Days of Girlhood” creator has been a social media influencer for several years but grew to almost 8.5 million followers when she began the series documenting her transition as a transgender woman. The video series follows Mulvaney through both the fun and uncomfortable aspects of being trans, with the creator often praised for her candor and humor.

Blackburn and Jenner’s apparent problem with Mulvaney is most likely related to the content creator’s recent interview with President Joe Biden, where the two discussed gender-affirming healthcare and transgender rights. In early October, several customers of the beauty retail chain Ulta also started a #boycottUlta hashtag after Mulvaney appeared on an Ulta-branded podcast.

Jenner’s initial tweet was a bold move for one of the most recognizable trans women in America and incredibly surprising since she’s said in the past that the stigma surrounding people who look visibly transgender is “something that needs to change.” While she has not publically addressed Mulvaney’s video, Jenner has been incredibly outspoken about the backlash to her tweets, calling the LGBTQ+ community intolerant and hateful. “I have never received more death threats, death threats to my team, nasty hate mail than this week,” Jenner tweeted. “It is all from the so called ‘inclusive’ lgbt community. I am so disgusted by the hateful individuals threatening my life for giving my opinions on news topics of the day.”

The lgbt community is NOT a community – it is a demographic. I love so many in it – but being an outspoken common sense conservative in it is dangerous. The left has reached new levels of violence and intolerance. So sad to see. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 30, 2022

Jenner did not respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

While Jenner has continued to peddle her version of inclusivity that involves getting a Fox paycheck while putting a 25-year-old trans woman on blast to her 3 million Twitter followers, Mulvaney has made it clear that she no longer respects or cares to hear from Jenner. Instead, the influencer says she’s going to keep on living her life (including hopefully meeting Jenner’s much more famous children) and is focused on using her platform for good. “I didn’t start ‘Days of Girlhood’ because being a woman sounded fun. I started this series because of the unspoken shame of being newly trans,” Mulvaney said. “I am moving on, onward and upward, and I hope you do to.”

And even with Jenner’s targeted attack, Mulvaney still made time to wish the older trans woman a happy birthday. “I think everyone should have a pleasant birthday, even you,” Mulvaney said. “You’re a Scorpio, I’m a Capricorn; I guess we’re just not compatible.”