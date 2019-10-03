New York Drug Delivery Service Charged in Death of HQ Trivia CEO

Six members of a New York City drug delivery service have been arrested and charged with distributing heroin and cocaine in connection to the death of HQ Trivia co-founder Colin Kroll.

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced the charges Wednesday against the “on-demand drug distribution network known as ‘Mike’s Candyshop.'”

“This illicit enterprise allegedly allowed people to order heroin and cocaine to their doorstep simply by calling the business phone number with the same convenience as if they were ordering a pizza,” Homeland Security’s Peter C. Fitzhugh said in a statement. “At least one overdose death is allegedly linked to this drug trafficking organization.”

According to TMZ, the overdose death is purported to be that of Kroll, who died following an overdose in his apartment in December 2018. Prior to his death at the age of 34, Kroll was CEO of the popular trivia app HQ Trivia as well as co-founder of the video-looping app Vine.

“As alleged, these defendants operated a covert on-demand delivery service for the distribution of highly addictive and dangerous drugs,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement.

“Allegedly, even after they realized the potency of the drugs they were distributing and selling, the defendants continued to sell their poison. Today’s arrests are part of our continued commitment, along with our law enforcement partners, to stop the flow of heroin and cocaine onto the streets of New York City. Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, Mike’s Candyshop is no longer open for business.”

If convicted, each of the six Mike’s Candyshop members face a minimum of 10 years in prison. Their arrests come one day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles announced the arrest of three men involved in the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.