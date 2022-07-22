Drew Barrymore Is Undergoing a Glorious Himbo Renaissance

It’s time to admit that Drew Barrymore is America’s sweetheart. Who else can even hold a candle to her charisma? Her charm? Her earnestness? No one, that’s who.

Over the last couple years, Barrymore has been in a bit of a career renaissance. After her (excellent) Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet was canceled, she went on hiatus from acting and pursued a new calling: daytime talk show host. For an hour every weekday, Barrymore enters millions of homes to do truly whatever the fuck she wants. Her show is simply a vessel for good vibes and Piscean emotional chaos. She does everything from reuniting old cast mates from films of hers to reminiscing with ex-husband Tom Green about their honeymoon to even visiting the institution she stayed in while recovering from drug addiction as a teenager.

So many clips have gone viral for the host just being her full, wonderful self. And in promoting the show on TikTok, she’s become a bit of a personality on the app, thanks to even more unfiltered gems from the Tao of Drew Barrymore. Earlier this month, she went viral for a video she made of some home renovations she was undergoing. In the popular clip, Barrymore has realized that there’s an extra window in the apartment that has been covered by dry wall. In the process of the dry wall being removed, she barks and eventually even begins sobbing by the emergence of extra light.

In another recently posted video that has gone even more viral, Barrymore films herself frolicking emotionally in the rain. She encourages everyone to do the same, which is quite good advice.

The rain video received as much support as it did in part because of comments making fun of Barrymore’s earnest enthusiasm, but many supporters have pointed out that it’s quite inspiring to see how far the star has come. Born into Hollywood royalty, she experienced a notoriously troubled childhood. She was a child actress who began working before she was even a year old, and before she even hit puberty, she became a regular at Studio 54 and various A-list parties. She was in rehab by 13 for drug and alcohol addiction and began a couple years of intense recovery.

After that, Barrymore took down the drywall and let a lot of light into her life: she was able to get her career back on track while maintaining her sobriety. It makes her optimism all the more infectious and radical. And we love that for her.

