‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ Telethon Raises Over $500,000 in Donations for LGBTQ+ Charities

Drag Isn’t Dangerous, the livestream telethon hosted by Justin Martindale, Alaska 5000, Peppermint, and Adam Shankman on May 7, has raised over $500,000 in donations for LGBTQ+ causes and drag performers. Pre-telethon donations had already topped $100,000, which was then bolstered by over $400,000 in additional contributions.

“Thanks to your generosity we were able to raise over half a million dollars for the Drag Isn’t Dangerous fund to gift our beneficiaries to combat this rash of harmful anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation,” Jacob Slane and David Charpentier of the Producer Entertainment Group wrote on the updated Go Fund Me page. “Tonight you showed the world the power of community, of kindness, of love. Each and every one of you has made a difference by donating to Drag Isn’t Dangerous.”

They added: “We encourage you to continue to share and donate. Our fight is far from over. Every dollar, every share, every time you tell a new person that Drag Isn’t Dangerous you make a difference. We see you, we love you, and we stand with you. Drag Isn’t Dangerous.”

Drag Isn’t Dangerous welcomed performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, Bob the Drag Queen, VINCINT, New Kids on The Block’s Joey McIntyre & son Griffin McIntrye, Peaches with Alaska 5000, Tom Kitt featuring Idina Menzel & Friends, Tammie Brown and more. Additional appearances were made by Leslie Jones, Charlize Theron, Jesse Eisenberg, Amy Schumer, Trinity the Tuck, Hayley Kiyoko, Orville Peck, Peppermint, Elizabeth Banks, Adam Lambert, and more.

“Drag brings hope, truth and laughter to a community that desperately needs it,” Margaret Cho shared during the livestream. “We need to fight for drag rights because we need to fight for gay rights. For our rights.”

But not only is drag not dangerous, it’s profitable. The $500,000 raised during the telethon will be divided among seven charities, including GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount, Black Queer Town Hall, The ACLU Drag Defense Fund, Trans Justice Funding Project, and Victory Fund.

Across these organizations, the funds will benefit drag performers in need and support LGBTQIA+ causes such as homeless youth, drag bans, and trans rights, among others. None of the performers who participated in the livestream were compensated for their appearances.

“I wish I could say that I am glad to be here, but I am appalled I have to be at something called ‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous,’” Michelle Visage shared during the event. “Imagine a world where dancers are told they can’t dance; imagine a world where artists are told they cannot take paint to canvas…because it is ‘bad for children.’ That is what is happening to drag right now.”