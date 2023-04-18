Charlize Theron, Jesse Eisenberg Sign On for ‘Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ Telethon

Charlize Theron, Jesse Eisenberg, and Amy Schumer are among the guests who have signed on to take part in the upcoming “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon. The event, which will be broadcast live online on May 7, aims to raise money for LGBTQ+ causes and drag performers.

Created by the Producer Entertainment Group (PEG), which represents top-tier drag and LGBTQ+ talent, and presented in partnership with Black Queer Town Hall, “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” will feature hosting talent from stage, screen, and beyond. In addition to Theron, Eisenberg, and Schumer, entertainers including Leslie Jones, David Cross, Amber Tamblyn, Whitney Cummings, Marcia Gay Harden, and Sarah Silverman are all set to participate. They’ll join a wide range of the country’s biggest drag stars including Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, and Eureka O’Hara.

“Drag Isn’t Dangerous” comes in response to numerous U.S. states introducing bills that ban or restrict drag performance, such as the ones in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Texas.

"The recent demonization of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking to me. I have had the pleasure of getting to know many drag performers, including one of my idols, the incomparable Trixie Mattel, over the past several years," Eisenberg said in a release. "Drag artists represent joy, creativity and celebrate the many wonderful ways to be in our society. To attribute anything else to them is appalling and dangerous."

“The nerve of these disingenuous politicians is unfathomable,” Sarah Silverman added. “The number one killer of children is guns and these NRA pawns deflect it with a completely fabricated problem that puts the drag community in danger. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

“Drag Isn’t Dangerous” will air live Sunday, May 7 at www.moment.co/dangerous. Tickets to watch are $20. Pre-show donations, which can be made at tiltify.com/dangerous, have already topped $100,000.