 Medical Malpractice Podcast 'Dr. Death' Shares Season Two Trailer - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next This Election, David Duchovny Wants to Go on Record
Home Culture Culture News

An Oncologist Misleads Hundreds of Patients in Trailer for Season Two of ‘Dr. Death’

Wondery podcast will tell the story of Dr. Farid Fata, who made millions prescribing chemotherapy to patients who didn’t have cancer

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The podcast platform Wondery has dropped a new trailer for Season Two of its medical malpractice series, Dr. Death, which will tell the story of an oncologist who knowingly doled out chemotherapy to patients who didn’t even have cancer. The show premieres on October 27th.

The series is centered around Dr. Farid Fata, a Michigan doctor with a pristine resumé who spent nearly a decade misleading more than 500 patients, putting them on intense chemotherapy regiments and then recouping millions in fraudulent charges to Medicare and private insurance companies. The new trailer finds Dr. Death host Laura Beil setting up this harrowing tale, before letting some of Dr. Fata’s patients, or their family members, share their stories: “The doctor that I trusted my life with will forever my change my view of the word ‘doctor,’ who takes an oath to do no harm,” says one woman.

On top of all the harm he inflicted, Beil tells Rolling Stone that Dr. Fata’s case “exposed the dangers of a system in which doctors are paid based on how much they do.” She also noted the similarities between Dr. Fata and the subject of Dr. Death Season One, Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a neurosurgeon who was employed at numerous hospitals despite a track record of botched procedures that harmed numerous patients.

“Like Christopher Duntsch, the Fata case underscores how difficult it can be for patients to know much about their doctors before entrusting their lives to them,” Beil says. “On paper, Dr. Fata looked great.”

Unlike the first season, Beil had some additional help in crafting Season Two of Dr. Death, which was written by journalist Heather Schroering. “This is the first time I’ve told a story that I didn’t write and report, but I have complete confidence in her work,” Beil says.

In This Article: Crime, Podcasts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.