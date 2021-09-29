 'Don't Let This Flop' Podcast: New Episode on Twilight, Furry Porn - Rolling Stone
Berries and Cream, Twilight, and ‘Animal Crossing’ Furry Porn: What’s Happening This Week on TikTok

Listen to the second episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone’s new podcast about TikTok and internet culture

don't let this flop podcast

Who’s more culturally relevant: Taylor Lautner from the Twilight franchise, or Jar-Jar Binks from The Phantom Menace? 

This is just one of the myriad questions explored by the second episode of Don’t Let This Flop, the new Rolling Stone podcast about TikTok and internet culture, hosted by senior writers Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson and brought to you by the Cumulus Podcast Network.

This week, Dickson and Spanos discuss the rise of the “berries and cream” meme, which originates from a 2007 Starbursts commercial and has gone massively viral on TikTok, spawning countless remixes and parodies. The “Little Lad,” the bowlcutted Victorian child played by choreographer and actor Jack Ferver in the original commercial, has also garnered a massive fan following.

Dickson and Spanos also talk about the bizarre appeal of Animal Crossing-themed furry porn and the resurgence of Twilight on TikTok, particularly memorable lines such as “Bella, where have you been, loca?” and “Hang on tight, spider monkey.” They interview TikToker Yasmine Sahid, an actor and content creator whose hilarious Twilight parodies have gone viral. They also crown a very special Himbo of the Week.

DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more.

In This Article: Don't Let This Flop, furry fandom, Podcasts, TikTok, Twilight

