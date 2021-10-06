 Don't Let This Flop Podcast: The VIP List, Megan Fox, Ben Platt's Wig - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next What Good Is Clout in an Instagram Outage?
Home Culture Culture News

TikTok’s Most Loathed Restaurant Influencers Speak Out: ‘We’re Not That Extra’

This week on the new RS podcast Don’t Let This Flop, the VIP List, a pair of notorious restaurant influencers on TikTok, defend themselves

By
EJ Dickson

Reporter

EJ Dickson's Most Recent Stories

View All
vip list

VIP List/Instagram

If you’ve spent some time on TikTok, you’ve probably come across the VIP List, two influencers who post — let’s say exuberant — New York City restaurant reviews on the app. The ladies behind the VIP List, Meg Radice and Audrey Jongens, are longtime friends who started posting old nightlife reviews on TikTok during the pandemic, when all restaurants and clubs were closed.

The VIP List girls have since pivoted to reviewing restaurants full-time, racking up more than 350,000 followers with their extremely fast-paced, enthusiastic reviews, which are as delightfully aggressive as they are opulent (some choice quotes: “Don’t even bother coming to Carbone without getting the spicy rigatoni,” “sometimes you just gotta say fuck it and spend $80 on a finger sandwich,” and “For entrees we got the filet and ribeye cooked medium rare. If you like it cooked well-done, you’re canceled.”) 

Related Stories

What Good Is Clout in an Instagram Outage?
How a Pro-BLM, Rainbow Flag-Waving TikToker Became a Conspiracy Theory Super-Spreader

Related Stories

Marvin Gaye, right, with back up singer Paulette McWilliams at Radio City Music Hall, Tuesday, May 18, 1983, New York. Gaye opened a five day concert series. (AP Photo/Nancy Kaye)
Singer Paulette McWilliams on Her Years With Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, and Steely Dan
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

@theviplist

One of our favorite experiences in NYC #boat #hottub #nyc #experience #celebration #birthday #sos

♬ original sound – Meg Radice & Audrey Jongens

Over the past few weeks, TikTokers have taken to parodying some of the VIP List’s most popular videos, including by lip-synching to them to highlight their frenetic style; some have criticized the women for flaunting their privilege, with one creator referring to them as “fucking white NYU girls with cellphones being like, ‘if you don’t go to Via Carota, you should kill yourself.'” (Radice and Jongens do not attend NYU, though the stereotype admittedly has merit.)

@fakeroberts

In 📍Hell. #nyc

♬ original sound – Fakeroberts

But Radice and Jongens insist that they’re in on the joke. In an interview with Rolling Stone writers Ej Dickson and Brittany Spanos, cohosts of the new podcast Don’t Let This Flop, Radice says the videos are “supposed to be satire. That’s what people don’t understand. We’re not that extra.” They also discuss influencer culture, whether they pay for their own ultra-sumptuous meals, and just how hard it is to get into the celebrity hotspot Carbone (answer: very hard).

This week on Don’t Let This Flop, Dickson and Spanos also discuss what’s on Shawn Mendes’s For You page, whether Megan Fox has replaced Addison Rae as Khloe Kardashian’s BFF, and what the deal is with Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt’s wig. DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. DLTF is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more.

In This Article: Don't Let This Flop, Podcasts, TikTok

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.