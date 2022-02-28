Meet the Influencer Who Reportedly Spends $2,000 a Month on Bottled Water

Boomers often criticize millennials and zoomers for spending their money on daily luxury goods, such as iced coffee and avocado toast, rather than saving money to buy houses. These critiques are mostly tone-deaf and totally meritless….the key word here being “mostly.”

One exception to this rule: TikToker @ryandubs, who in a recent video claimed to spend more than $2,000 per month on deliveries of Voss bottled water alone. “As a water snob, it is such a luxury,” he intones before showing the viewer that he stores the bottled waters in four (!) separate fridges. He then explains that he used to have Fiji water delivered to his house, but the environmental impact of using so many plastic bottles “started to weigh on me” and he opted for Voss, which touts itself as net carbon neutral and comes in glass bottles, instead.

“I know that for a lot of people you’re probably like, what the hell, why do you care, it’s just water, but I hate the taste of tap water,” Dubs explains in the video. “I cannot drink it. I only drink bottled water. It’s the only way I can get it in me.”

Not everyone agrees with Dubs that bottled water is vastly superior: the video has 2.3 million views and more than 11,000 comments, most of which are negative. “We need a world reset,” says one comment, while another chimes in “Stop wasting your dad’s money” (Dubs responded to that comment with a video stating that “comments like this…really discredit the power of today’s youth,” stating that his content is about “being an entrepreneur, being a boss, being a badass bitch.”)

The founder of the makeup brand Dew of the Gods and a former Kylie Cosmetics employee, Dubs describes himself as a “brand king and creative director to the stars” on his Instagram bio. At first, the Voss video seems like it may be sponcon, but it turns out many of his videos involve him flexing about his personal expenses, such as a video in which he claims to have spent $10,000 on a website domain name and another in which he shows off a $110,000 glass elevator he plans to build in his house. He has also posted a video on TikTok in which he claims to have turned down a brand deal with an aspiring model and member of the bin Laden family because she couldn’t meet his ad spend.

On this week’s episode of Don’t Let This Flop, Rolling Stone‘s podcast about TikTok and internet culture, cohosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson crown Dubs our Himbo of the Week, also discussing Julia Fox’s “Uncut Jams” meme, Flat Earth conspiracy theories, and TikTok poly couples.