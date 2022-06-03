Doc Antle, Zoo Owner from ‘Tiger King,’ Arrested by FBI

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, the self-stylized guru who gained attention for his turn in the popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King, was arrested by FBI agents in South Carolina Friday and remains jailed on unspecified charges, according to sheriff records.

Antle, a prominent animal wrangler and zoo owner featured in a 2015 Rolling Stone profile, was taken in to custody around 5:40 p.m. in Horry County.

The arrest is Antle’s latest tangle with law enforcement, following his indictment on wildlife trafficking, animal cruelty and other charges in late 2020. The indictment came after a months-long investigation conducted by the Animal Law Unit of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s office. Two of Antle’s daughters were also charged with violating the Endangered Species Act and cruelty to animals as a result of the indictment.

Representatives from Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari did not return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

In addition to Antle’s legal woes, additional accusations of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior — much of it from women both previously employed and romantically engaged with Antle — led him to earn his own Tiger King spinoff documentary, released in 2021.