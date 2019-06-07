Detroit Police Are Tracking a Possible Serial Killer Who’s Targeting Sex Workers

Detroit Police chief James Craig said local authorities are investigating a potential serial killer who seems to be targeting sex workers, CNN reports.

Since March, the bodies of three women have been found in abandoned homes on the east side of Detroit. Though police have not identified any of the victims, they believe all three deaths are the work of a single person who is targeting sex workers in their Fifties (two of the victims were aged 52 and 53).

“Of course, there is a reason why we are linking the three, but because we are still very early in this investigation we just want to identify the violent perpetrator,” Craig said at a press conference Wednesday.

The body of the first woman was discovered March 19th, and though authorities initially believed she’d died of a drug overdose, a medical examiner later said she died of blunt force trauma. The body of the second woman was found five days later, while the third was discovered Wednesday by another sex worker, who reportedly walked into a vacant home and discovered the “long deceased” body.

The bodies of all three women were reportedly found partially clothed or nude in abandoned houses. It’s been difficult to determine when the killings took place, however, as all three women were found in varying states of decomposition.

In an interview with People, Craig said that all three victims bore “the same signature,” though he didn’t elaborate on whether that entailed anything beyond the profession of the victims, how they were killed and where they were found. He also spoke about the potential profile of the killer, saying the person had likely been to prison and probably lived on the east side of town.

“It will be interesting once we arrest him to find out what his background is,” Craig said. “We are looking at other cases that have a similar signature but we haven’t found that yet.”

Craig also noted that Detroit police are working with local organizers to alert sex workers about the present danger. He admitted that the police “don’t have a very open trusting relationship” with sex workers due to regular law enforcement activity. But during his Wednesday press conference, Craig insisted, “This is not about apprehending sex workers, this is about apprehending a very violent, predatory suspect.”