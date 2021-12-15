 Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Ringo Starr Chucks Popcorn at Fred Armisen in Video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'
Home Culture Culture News

Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights in Federal Case

Ex-cop and convicted murderer initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in September

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Cahill said that he will make the names of the 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public the following week. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Cahill said that he will make the names of the 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public the following week. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Cahill said that he will make the names of the 15 jurors and alternates who sat in the courtroom public the following week.

Court TV/AP

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd, has now pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations, The New York Times reports.

Back in May, Chauvin, along with three other ex-Minneapolis cops, were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure and their failure to provide Floyd with medical care. Chauvin initially pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in September, but signaled his decision to change his plea via a motion filed Monday, Dec. 13.

During the hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota, a federal prosecutor said that, as part of the plea deal, they would seek a 25 year prison sentence, which would run concurrent to Chauvin’s 22.5-year state sentence (a judge will still finalize the full length of Chauvin’s sentence). Chauvin will serve his time in a federal penitentiary.

Related Stories

Wannabe Actor Charged With Vandalizing George Floyd Statue in New York
Minneapolis Police Caught on Video 'Hunting' Activists

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
How Guns N' Roses Formed

A lawyer for Chauvin, Eric Nelson, declined to comment to Rolling Stone. A representative for the Department of Justice did not immediately return a request for comment.

Chauvin is also facing two additional civil rights charges related to a 2017 incident where he allegedly knelt on a teenager’s neck and hit him with a flashlight; he has pleaded not guilty to those charges and has not changed that plea.

While the federal guilty plea will likely add some additional years to Chauvin’s 22.5-year state sentence for murder, he could have garnered a much longer term — potentially life — had he gone to trial and been convicted. In pleading guilty to the federal charges and serving his time in a federal prison, he will also avoid a state penitentiary, where he could have potentially been around people he was responsible for incarcerating.

Since his conviction on murder charges in April, Chauvin has been locked up in solitary confinement at Minneosta’s lone maximum security state prison. He is in the process of appealing his murder conviction.

As for the other three officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — charged in relation to Floyd’s death, no trial date has been set yet for the federal civil rights case against them. The trio, however, will stand trial in March 2022 on separate charges that they aided and abetted Floyd’s death.

In This Article: Derek Chauvin, George Floyd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.