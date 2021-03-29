 George Floyd Murder Case: Watch Derek Chauvin Trial Opening Statements - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rod Wave's 'SoulFly' Continues to Lead Apple Music Pre-Add Chart
Home Culture Culture News

Derek Chauvin’s Trial for the Murder of George Floyd Begins

Opening statements start March 29th and are expected to last several days

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)

Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd.

Jerry Holt/Star Tribune/AP

Opening statements in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, begin today, March 29th, at 10 a.m. ET. Opening statements are expected to last several days, and the trial itself could last anywhere from two to four weeks, per CBS News.

The trial will be broadcast on several television stations, including Court TV and HLN. It will also be streaming on services like Law & Crime and YouTube.

Jury selection was finalized last Tuesday, March 23rd. The panel includes 15 jurors, 12 of whom will deliberate, with two alternates and one extra juror, who will be dismissed when opening statements begin if the other 14 are capable of serving. According to the court, the jury is made up of eight white people, four black people and two who are multiracial; nine are women, five are men, and their ages range from 20 to 60 years old.

Related Stories

George Floyd's Family Reaches $27 Million Civil Settlement With City of Minneapolis
Donald Trump's Executive Order on Protests Calls for Harsh Prosecution of ... Donald Trump

Related Stories

Willie Nelson and Jamey Johnson teamed up for Nelson's 420 salute "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me."
Country's 15 Highest Drug Odes
The 50 Greatest Rock Memoirs of All Time

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter charges, as well as a third-degree murder charge. The latter charge was added March 11th after a ruling in a different case established new grounds for it. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Per the Minneapolis Star Tribune, jury selection was supposed to start Monday, March 8th, but it was delayed for at least a day so the court could decide whether or not to add a third-degree murder charge, after an appeals court overruled a lower court’s decision to dismiss it. As CNN reports, the jury selection process could take up to three weeks, and it will likely be one of the most contentious and tense aspects of what’s already expected to be a contentious and tense trial.

When jury selection began, the goal, as in all cases, was to find 16 people (12 jurors and four alternates) who could be impartial and open to both evidence and the law. Of course, that task will be complicated by the fact that Floyd’s death was one of the most publicized instances of police violence, with a bystander capturing Floyd’s death and his pleas for air while Chauvin knelt his neck on video. It began a wave of Black Lives Matter protests, one of the largest civil-rights movements in our country’s history.

Technically, the jury selection process began last December, when prospective jurors were sent a 16-page questionnaire. The questionnaire asked for their thoughts on the protests, policing, and about previous personal interactions with police. They were also asked specifics about their knowledge of the case, including how many times they viewed the video of Floyd’s death, and if they’d ever shared their thoughts about it on social media. Prospective jurors also faced similar questions in court, first from the judge, then the defense and prosecution.

Both the defense and prosecution had the ability to dismiss any potential juror if they believed the person could not be impartial. Some jurors were also be dismissed without cause (known as a “peremptory challenge”), though Chauvin’s lawyers were only able to do this 15 times, and the prosecution just nine.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Editor’s Note: Previous versions of this story were published March 8th, 11th and 23rd.

In This Article: Civil Rights Movement, cops, George Floyd, George Floyd Protests, Minneapolis police

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.