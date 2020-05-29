Officer Involved in George Floyd’s Death Taken Into Custody

Derek Chauvin — the arresting officer who pinned George Floyd to the ground by his neck — has been taken into custody by state authorities, according to Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington (via political reporter Theo Keith).

Chauvin’s lawyer, Tom Kelly, was not immediately available for comment.

Floyd, 46, died Monday after Chauvin and three other officers responded to a call at a Minneapolis convenience store that the man was attempting to spend a fraudulent $20 bill. A bystander took a video of the arrest, which depicted Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with the officer, telling him that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd died after being taken to the hospital.

Chauvin and his fellow officers were fired Tuesday as the FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began investigating the incident and protests started to mount that evening. It also came to light Thursday that Chauvin previously had 12 police-conduct complaints filed against him; all are currently closed.

Protests have raged across Minneapolis over the last few days and citizens called for the arrest of the officer.

This is a developing story…