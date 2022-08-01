Dentist Convicted of Murdering His Wife on Safari

Larry Rudolph, a prominent Pittsburgh dentist, has been convicted of the 2016 murder of his wife, Bianca. His longtime girlfriend, Lori Milliron, was convicted on charges of being an accessory, obstruction of justice, and two counts of perjury, and was found not guilty on three additional counts of perjury. He faces a maximum of life in prison or the death penalty; she is facing 35 years behind bars. Sentences will be determined at a future hearing.

As journalist Matt Sullivan reported in a Rolling Stone investigation earlier this summer, the dentist, who had relocated to Arizona with Bianca in the 2010s, was a prominent member of the big-game hunting community. He had been the president of the Safari Club International, which the couple had helped lead on a local level for decades, as well as an avid supporter of Donald Trump. In 2016, while traveling in Zambia, the two were packing up to go back to the U.S., when Bianca was killed by a shotgun blast. Larry claimed she had been putting a gun into its travel bag and it went off accidentally, and that he was in the bathroom at the time; prosecutors would later argue that it was premeditated murder. Larry was able to cash nearly $5 million in life insurance, and used that money to treat himself and Lori to a lavish lifestyle.

That all came to an end in December 2021, when the two were arrested and charged with federal crimes.