 Demi Moore to Star In and Produce New Audio Drama 'Dirty Diana' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next Hailey Whitters Befriends 'Janice at the Hotel Bar' in New Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Culture Culture News

Demi Moore to Star in and Produce New Audio Drama ‘Dirty Diana’

Six-episode scripted podcast features the voices of Mackenzie Davis, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Demi Moore will star in and produce a new audio drama podcast, 'Dirty Diana,' premiering this Monday, July 13th.

Demi Moore will star in and produce a new audio drama podcast, Dirty Diana, from QCODE Media. The limited scripted series premieres Monday, July 13th.

Created by writer and director Shana Feste (Country Strong, Run Sweetheart Run), who co-penned the script along with Jennifer Besser, the six-episode erotic podcast follows Moore as one-half of a dying marriage. Centered on female pleasure and desire, Dirty Diana depicts the two partners finding their way back to each other through connection and perseverance.

“We are so excited to help bring Shana Feste’s riveting and titillating story to life alongside Demi Moore,” a representative for QCODE said in a statement. “Dirty Diana brings the fresh perspective of sex through an all-female lens with characters you are truly invested in.”

Moore stars alongside Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells, with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopolus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor and Lesley Ann Warren. Moore serves as executive producer along with Qcode’s Rob Herting and Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, Shana Feste and Jennifer Besser through Quiet Girl Productions.

In This Article: Demi Moore, Podcasts, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.