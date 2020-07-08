Demi Moore to Star in and Produce New Audio Drama ‘Dirty Diana’

Demi Moore will star in and produce a new audio drama podcast, Dirty Diana, from QCODE Media. The limited scripted series premieres Monday, July 13th.

Created by writer and director Shana Feste (Country Strong, Run Sweetheart Run), who co-penned the script along with Jennifer Besser, the six-episode erotic podcast follows Moore as one-half of a dying marriage. Centered on female pleasure and desire, Dirty Diana depicts the two partners finding their way back to each other through connection and perseverance.

“We are so excited to help bring Shana Feste’s riveting and titillating story to life alongside Demi Moore,” a representative for QCODE said in a statement. “Dirty Diana brings the fresh perspective of sex through an all-female lens with characters you are truly invested in.”

Moore stars alongside Claes Bang, Betsy Brandt, Mackenzie Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Dayo Okeniyi, Penelope Ann Miller, John Tenney, Rhys Wakefield and Dolly Wells, with cameos from Gwendoline Christie, Chris Diamontopolus, Lena Dunham, Melanie Griffith, Ava Grey, Andrea Riseborough, Rosa Salazar, Lili Taylor and Lesley Ann Warren. Moore serves as executive producer along with Qcode’s Rob Herting and Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, Shana Feste and Jennifer Besser through Quiet Girl Productions.