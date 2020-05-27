Demi Lovato Teams Up With Trevor Project for Pride 2020 Campaign

Demi Lovato has lent her voice to a new video from the Trevor Project for its 2020 Pride campaign, Pride Everywhere.

Per a statement, Pride Everywhere seeks to address LGBTQ young people who are “isolated from affirming communities and unable to celebrate Pride in the way that they normally would.” While many LGBTQ people aren’t able to attend Pride events under normal circumstances, the COVID-19 crisis has exacerbated that, as many of this year’s celebrations have already been canceled. With the understanding that for many “expressing who they are while sheltering at home can be extremely difficult,” the Trevor Project sought to empower people “to see Pride all around them.”

The Trevor Project’s new video features vibrant scenes from Pride parades of the past, paired with a voice-over message from Lovato: “When you see this parade what do you see?” she says. “You see people from all walks of life owning their power unapologetically and using it for those who need it. You see resilience in a thousand forms, the strength to stand up despite so many reasons to sit down. You see imagination at every turn, a brilliance shared by creative minds, writing stories, solving problems and painting pictures that will become our history. You see the unrivaled diversity of our people — our ideas and the ways we’re building our future. You see the energy that guides us, that drives us, that promises we’re a part of something big and growing. This is not a parade, this is pride.”

As part of the campaign, the Trevor Project has crafted a #PrideEverywhere photo filter for sharing on social media. The organization is also coordinating with “diverse talent to celebrate what makes the LGBTQ community thrive and to show solidarity for the LGBTQ young people who are isolated from their support systems.”