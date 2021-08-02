Deepak Chopra Talks Virtues of Psychedelics in Exclusive Clip

Documentary filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg, who released the Brie Larson-narrated documentary Fantastic Fungi in 2019, has announced a virtual event dedicated to the complexity and multitude of medical uses within the fungi kingdom.

Dubbed the Fantastic Fungi Global Summit, the event will be hosted from October 15th through 17th and will feature speakers like alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra, renowned mycologist Paul Stamets, celebrity chef Rick Bayless, and author Michael Pollan.

“We’re in the midst of a full cultural ‘shroom boom’ and the Fantastic Fungi Summit is at the forefront of the movement,” Schwartzberg said in a statement. “Whether you’re a mushroom neophyte or an expert, there is something for everyone. We’ve brought together the best in class for a powerful, fun, inspiring, never-been-done-before multi-day virtual experience.”

In an exclusive video interview that will be screened as part of the summit, Chopra speaks to Schwartzberg about the medical benefits of psychedelics, particularly the use of micro-dosing in combination with stimulating imagery or music.

“Reality is not what you see,” Chopra says. “This is your projection right now, and if you expanded it a little bit, there are many applications [for healing] — depression, anxiety, particularly what they call ‘free-floating’ depression and anxiety.”

Beginning on August 2nd, guests can register at the summit website.