‘Dead and Gone’ Podcast Explores Mysterious Deadhead Deaths and Disappearances

The murder of two Grateful Dead fans following a Bay Area concert in 1985 — as well as the possible wrongful conviction of the person found guilty of the double-homicide — will be examined in the upcoming podcast Dead and Gone.

Podcast companies Tenderfoot TV and Double Elvis Productions — the team behind of Disgraceland — have partnered for the true crime series about the aforementioned murders, and other mysterious disappearances and deaths that have befallen Deadheads over the years.

Tenderfoot TV’s Payne Lindsey leads the podcast’s investigation, with Disgraceland host Jake Brennan serving as co-host.

“I knew we would encounter surprises throughout this investigation because of the strange coincidences, mysterious circumstances and rock and roll at the center of it all… but I never predicted to come across such a tragic case with so many unanswered questions,” Lindsey said in a statement. “Many of these cases have not been thoroughly examined until now, and our goal is to uncover the truth about what really happened that night so justice is served.”

“I’ve studied the history and culture of the band for years, and I think people will be surprised to find that there is a darkness at the core of the Grateful Dead’s music and that darkness is present throughout the band’s history,” Brennan added. “It has manifested in song and in real life and many of the band’s fans have fallen victim to it. This darkness and the violence and mystery it’s spawned runs contrary to the good intentions of the band and the Grateful Dead’s image of peace, love, good times and music, and that contrast makes for fascinating storytelling.”

Dead and Gone will premiere its first two episodes on October 15th, with subsequent episodes released weekly.