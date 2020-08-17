 David Lynch Shares Support for U.S. Postal Workers in New Video - Rolling Stone
David Lynch Includes Message for Postal Workers in Daily Weather Report

Filmmaker voices support for USPS workers as Trump administration continues to gut the service

Jon Blistein

David Lynch included a message of support for postal workers in his daily weather report.

Since May, the endearingly peculiar filmmaker has been posting short videos in which he gives a daily Los Angeles weather report using both actual data and what he sees out the window. Lynch typically scatters in a few musings of his own, and in the clip he posted Monday, August 17th, he says, “Very still right now, around 73 degrees Fahrenheit, 23 degrees celsius. Today, I’m thinking about the postal workers and how much we need and appreciate them.”

Lynch then turned right back to the weather, alerting Angelenos that they can expect temperatures in the high 80s, some clouds but mostly “blue skies and golden sunshine all along the way.”

Lynch’s remarks come amid growing concern over President Donald Trump’s attacks against the USPS. He has made various conspiracy-minded statements about mail-in voting, claiming without evidence it will lead to massive fraud and hired a Postmaster General, who has been accused by top Democrats of implementing policies to deliberately slow mail delivery. Both Senate Republicans and the White House have opposed $25 billion in emergency funding for the Postal Service, and in a recent interview, Trump explained why he was against it.

“Now, they need that money in order to have Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said. “But if they don’t get those items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”

