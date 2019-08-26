Watch Dave Chappelle Recruit Jon Stewart, Stevie Wonder for Dayton Benefit Show

Dave Chappelle brought out a parade of surprise guests, including Jon Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Chris Rock and Chance the Rapper during his benefit concert and block party in Dayton, Ohio Sunday to honor the victims of the city’s recent mass shooting. Thundercat, Teyana Taylor and Talib Kweli also appeared at the free event, dubbed “Gem City Shine” after Dayton’s nickname.

During his guest spot, Stewart led the crowd in a belated “Happy Birthday” singalong for Chappelle — his recent stand-up touring partner — who turned 46 the day before. In an Associated Press video of that moment, Chappelle smiles and conducts the audience as they chant together.

Elsewhere in the same clip, Chappelle, an Ohio native, marvels at the city’s resolve after the August 4th shooting in the Oregon Historic District that left 10 dead and 27 injured. “Don’t forget what this place is about,” he says. “Mankind learned how to fly in this city. Don’t forget what this place was about — when the rest of the country was on slavery, everybody was free in Ohio … Dayton, Ohio: No matter what’s going on, no matter how tough these times get, we hold our heads up high because we know what we’re about.”

In fan-shot clips from the concert, compiled by Pitchfork, Wonder plays reliably funky renditions of signature cuts “Higher Ground” and “Superstition.” In another video, Taylor sings her ballad “Gonna Love Me” while holding her daughter as images of the victims flash behind them on a screen. And elsewhere, Chance the Rapper bounces around the stage as he performs his 2016 single “No Problem.”

Prior to the concert, Chappelle made a guest appearance of his own, dropping by Kanye West’s special Sunday Service event in Dayton.

