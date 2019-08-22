Dave Chappelle Plots Block Party to Benefit Victims of Dayton Shooting

Dave Chappelle will host the “Gem City Shine” block party and benefit concert in Dayton, Ohio, to honor victims of the August 4th mass shooting that left nine people dead. The event will take place August 25th from 4 to 10 p.m. in the city’s Oregon district, the downtown hub where the shooting took place.

Chappelle will host the event, though no other performers have been announced yet. A description on the Gem City Shine Facebook event page says, “Local and national entertainment will be featured on a main stage located near Fifth Street and Wayne Avenue, with performances throughout the late afternoon and evening.”

Gem City Shine will be a free event, though tickets are required for admission and will only be available to residents of Dayton and the surrounding areas. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster and can only be obtained by registering via the website’s Verified Fan program.

Along with honoring the victims of the Dayton shooting, Gem City Shine is also being billed as a way to “reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends.” During the event, attendees will be able to contribute to the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund and the Oregon District Business Association, which is helping local businesses with recovery efforts.

Though Chappelle was born and raised in Washington, D.C., he spent much of his childhood in Yellow Springs, Ohio — just outside Dayton — where his father taught at Antioch College. Chappelle still resides in Yellow Springs with his family and even makes the occasional appearance at city council meetings.

Along with hosting the Gem City Shine block party, Chappelle is prepping a new stand-up special, Sticks & Stones, which will premiere on Netflix August 26th.