Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey Launch New Podcast ‘The Midnight Miracle’

Dave Chappelle, Talib Kweli, and Yasiin Bey have launched a new podcast, The Midnight Miracle, on the subscription podcast network Luminary.

The show was recorded last summer during Chappelle’s 2020 Summer Camp shows, which he hosted in Ohio and featured an array of guests from music and comedy. The episodes boast a mix of conversations, special guests, sketches, impersonations, archival audio clips, and music (both pre-recorded and new performances).

The Midnight Miracle launched Tuesday, May 11th, with two episodes. The first, titled “How to Inspire,” features guests like Radio Rahim, Mo Amer, Chris Rock, Donnell Rawlings, Jarobi White, and Questlove. And episode two, “Gladiator Circus World,” finds Kweli and Bey premiering their first music as Black Star in over 20 years, while Radio Rahim, Questlove, Lamorne Morris, and Jon Hamm make guest appearances.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle said in a statement. “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

The first episode of The Midnight Miracle is available for free on Luminary and Apple Podcasts, while the second episode (and all subsequent episodes), will be available exclusively on Luminary. Just one season of the show is planned, with new episodes arriving throughout the year with a summer hiatus.