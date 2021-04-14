Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright to Be Charged With Manslaughter

Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, The New York Times reports.

Potter fatally shot the 20-year-old Wright on Sunday, April 11th. Wright had been pulled over for expired registration tags and because officers saw an “item hanging from the rearview mirror” (which is against the law in Minnesota). When the officers discovered there was a misdemeanor warrant out for Wright’s arrest, they tried to detain him. Body camera footage showed officers trying to handcuff Wright, and Wright trying to get back into his car; after a scuffle, Potter can be heard repeatedly shouting, “Taser” while pointing her gun at Wright and then shooting.

During a press conference Monday, April 12th, then-Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believed Potter — a 26-year veteran on the police force who also trained other officers in use of force, Taser use, and crowd control — meant to reach for her Taser but grabbed her gun when she shot Wright.

Charges against Potter are expected to be filed Wednesday, April 14th, Washington County prosecutor Pete Orput told The Times. Orput did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment, nor did an attorney for Potter, Earl Gray.

Attorney Ben Crump, who was retained by Wright’s family, issued a statement saying: “While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back. This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force. Driving while Black continues to result in a death sentence. A 26-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a taser and a firearm. Kim Potter executed Daunte for what amounts to no more than a minor traffic infraction and a misdemeanor warrant. Daunte’s life, like George Floyd’s life, like Eric Garner’s, like Breonna Taylor’s, like David Smith’s meant something. But Kim Potter saw him as expendable. It’s past time for meaningful change in our country. We will keep fighting for justice for Daunte, for his family, and for all marginalized people of color. And we will not stop until there is meaningful policing and justice reform and until we reach our goal of true equality.”

On Tuesday, April 13th, both Potter and Gannon resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Demonstrators have gathered each night since Wright’s death, with National Guard and State Patrol firing tear gas, rubber bullets, and other projectiles in response; some protesters have reportedly shot off fireworks and thrown bottles of water at police.