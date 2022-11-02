Danny Masterson Trial: Third Accuser Says ‘He Was Like a Predator’ Before Alleged Rape

A third accuser took the stand Wednesday at the Danny Masterson rape trial, with Jane Doe #2 testifying about an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the That ’70s Show actor’s home in 2003.

As Doe #2 testified Wednesday, Masterson “was like a predator, and as an adult woman, you have plenty of time to see these distinctions between someone having affinity for you and someone targeting you as a piece of meat.”

Doe #2 told the court that upon arriving at Masteron’s home, he started acting like a “drill sergeant,” ordering her to remove her clothes, join him in his jacuzzi, and in his shower.

“I didn’t want any of what was happening,” Doe #2 said (via Variety). “I did start saying to him, ‘We cannot have sex, Danny. We cannot have sex.’”

Despite pleading with him not to, Masterson first penetrated Doe #2 there against her will in the shower. Later in the bedroom, after Masterson agreed he wouldn’t have sex with Doe #2, “he flipped me over on the bed — fast — and he started pounding me from behind.”

“He was raping me,” Doe #2 said. “I was shocked and I was like, ‘Oh my God, what are you doing? I told you not to do that.’”

In 2020, Masterson was charged with three counts of forceable rape; the former That ’70s Show actor pleaded not guilty and faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted. He also faces a civil trial that has been postponed until the conclusion of the criminal trial.

Two other victims — both Scientologists at the time of the alleged assaults — previously testified about their own incidents with Masterson as well as the Church’s response.

Christina B told the court that after she reported to the Church that Masterson allegedly raped her while she was unconscious in December 2001, a church official said that it was not possible to rape one’s girlfriend.

During the first week of testimony, Jane Doe #1 said she also feared retaliation and being declared a “suppressive person” by Scientologists for testifying. She said she signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) in 2004 and received a $400,000 settlement over fears of being excommunicated from the Church.

Like the previous accusers, Jane Doe #2 was also a Scientologist at the time of the alleged rape, and she too feared reprisal from the Church if she came forward with accusations. “In the church, he was more important than me at the time,” she said Wednesday. “That would have made my life horrible.”