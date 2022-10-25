Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Victim Alleges Scientology Would ‘Destroy’ Her

A former girlfriend of Danny Masterson, known as Christina B and Jane Doe 3, was in tears during her second day of testimony in Week Two of Danny Masterson’s rape trial. She recounted the severe consequences of being declared a “suppressive person” by the Church of Scientology, Variety reports.

She told the court that after she reported to the Church that Masterson allegedly raped her while she was unconscious in December 2001, a church official said that it was not possible to rape one’s girlfriend.

During that period, Christina B. was a practicing Scientologist and said Miranda Scoggins, a church ethics officer, told her that she had “pulled in” the negative experiences she was experiencing with Masterson.

“There was something I was doing or something I had done to deserve what he was doing to me,” Christina B said Church officials conveyed to her. “We are all responsible for the condition that we’re in — that is what we’re taught. … I still struggle with that even today.”

On Tuesday, Christina B. detailed how she was placed in an “ethics program,” and instructed to read material on “suppressive persons.” She feared that if she sought the help of police, “they would destroy me.”

Scientology and its practices are among the most discussed topics of the case; Masterson is a well-known Scientologist, and the two women tied to the other two rape charges were affiliated with the actor through the Church.

Masterson’s former girlfriend, Christina B., brought forward several allegations earlier this week, including that Masterson raped her while she was asleep in one instance, and abused her if she denied his sexual advances. A document shared by Variety states that she has filed a lawsuit against Scientology and Masterson, alleging that the actor used what the Church calls “fair game” tactics to “attack, harass, embarrass, humiliate, destroy, and/or injure individuals” declared to be a “suppressive person.” She also alleges that her email and Instagram were hacked.

During Week One of testimony, Jane Doe 1 said she also feared retaliation and being declared a “suppressive person” by Scientologists for testifying. She said she signed a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) in 2004 and received a $400,000 settlement over fears of being excommunicated from the Church.

Shaun Fabos, a former friend who worked for the family of the first Jane Doe, also testified that first week. Fabos, a member of the Church of Scientology, said Jane Doe 1 told him about the alleged rape by Masterson in 2003. “She felt something weird happened, and definitely some foul play had occurred,” Fabos said. He also stated that he responded by telling her, “That’s not OK, I’m going to beat the shit out of him.”

In 2020, Masterson was charged with three counts of forceable rape; the former That ’70s Show actor pleaded not guilty and faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted. He also faces a civil trial that has been postponed until the conclusion of the criminal trial.