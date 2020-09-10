‘RS Interview: Special Edition’ With the Dalai Lama

His Holiness the Dalai Lama spoke about his new album, overcoming worry during worrisome times, and more in an interview with Alex Morris on the latest episode of the RS Interview: Special Edition video series.

The Tibetan holy leader released his first album, Inner World, in July, partnering with two New Zealand musicians to pair mantras and chants with newly composed music. The Dalai Lama has said he wanted to record the mantras because music can help people in ways he can’t, and in the interview he expanded on the broad healing power of music: “Not only human beings, but other animals also, you see sound sometimes has an effect in their mind. The smaller insect, I don’t know, but some, like dogs, and some birds, a nice sound comes and they feel happy; certain big sounds, they’re shocked.”

The Dalai Lama went on to share his thoughts on doing away with nationalism and embracing a one-ness that unites the world’s seven billion people; why he was a lazy student; and how to ignore destructive emotions like anger, fear and jealousy. His Holiness also offered some astute advice for those struggling at a moment of great grief and anxiety as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“It is very, very serious,” he said of the pandemic, expressing his appreciation for all the medical professionals treating patients and searching for vaccine. But the Dalai Lama added that fear of the virus is not “useful,” and shared the musings of an 8th century Indian scholar, saying, “He mentioned, when we face problem and analyze the problem, if the problem can [be] overcome, then no need to worry — make effort to overcome.” With a slight laugh he added, “If the problem, [if] there’s no way to overcome it, then [there’s] no use to worry! It’s quite practical, isn’t it?”